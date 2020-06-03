London wins GOP nod for Bartholomew County Commissioner

Tony London. Photo courtesy of the candidate

Tony London has won the the race for Bartholomew County Commissioner District 3 on the Republican ballot with 42.5 percent of the vote, pulling ahead of Dan Arnholt who led for much of the night’s vote tallies including the larger group of absentee votes.

It wasn’t until the last two sets of vote center tallies came in that London pulled ahead.

Ultimately, Arnholt finished with just over 40 percent and JoAnne Flohr had 17 percent in the three-way race.

London reflected on his nail-biter of a win.

https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200603-Tony-London-1.mp3

When the first round of absentee early vote totals came in, London was behind. But he said he saw that he was winning among those who cast in-person early votes.

https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200603-Tony-London-2.mp3

London said the COVID-19 restrictions required a change in his campaign strategy..

https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200603-Tony-London-3.mp3

London said he is already planning for the fall election.

https://updates.whiteriverbroadcasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200603-Tony-London-4.mp3

Republican County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz will also move on to the fall election. He was unopposed in yesterday’s primary and no Democrat has filed to challenge him this fall.