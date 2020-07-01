Coronavirus update for July 1: Area counties add two deaths

Jennings and Johnson counties have each added another death from COVID-19

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 45,594 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 312 cases since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,448 deaths in Indiana as of Tuesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 16 since Monday.

Bartholomew County has had 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 243 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 170 cases and 10 deaths, Jackson 454 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 38 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,232 cases and 118 deaths, and Shelby 414 cases with 25 deaths.