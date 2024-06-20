Nominations Open for FSA Local County Committees

Nominations are now being accepted for farmers and ranchers to serve on local USDA Farm Service Agency county committees. The committees make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2024 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 1.

“Serving on a county committee is your chance to ensure that other producers who share your interests, your production practices, and your perspective are represented,” says FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Nominations are now open, and elections begin in November, so don’t miss this chance to help FSA serve all producers.”

Elections for committee members will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas. Producers may be nominated for candidacy if they participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year.

Nationwide, over 7,700 ag community members serve on their county committees.