Cooling Stations

Bartholomew County Cooling Station

Extreme Hot Temperatures are expected through the end of next week. Hot temperatures can pose a serious threat to health and safety, especially to vulnerable populations. The facilities listed will be opening their doors for temporary relief to those who need it.

Cooling Station Location:

Donner Center
739 22nd St, Columbus

  • Crates from Columbus Animal Care available for animals.
  • Animals will not be allowed to roam free inside the center.
  • Service Animals will not require to be crated.

June 18, 2024
June 19, 2024
June 20, 2024
June 21, 2024
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

We will monitor the weather to determine if dates need to be extended.

  • Cooling stations are a cool facility where individuals, who do not have air conditioning, can come in to cool down and continue on their way.
  • Food, showers, and areas for sleep are NOT available.
  • We ask that you respect the rules of the facility and other individuals in the facility.