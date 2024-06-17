Cooling Stations
Bartholomew County Cooling Station
Extreme Hot Temperatures are expected through the end of next week. Hot temperatures can pose a serious threat to health and safety, especially to vulnerable populations. The facilities listed will be opening their doors for temporary relief to those who need it.
Cooling Station Location:
Donner Center
739 22nd St, Columbus
- Crates from Columbus Animal Care available for animals.
- Animals will not be allowed to roam free inside the center.
- Service Animals will not require to be crated.
June 18, 2024
June 19, 2024
June 20, 2024
June 21, 2024
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
We will monitor the weather to determine if dates need to be extended.
- Cooling stations are a cool facility where individuals, who do not have air conditioning, can come in to cool down and continue on their way.
- Food, showers, and areas for sleep are NOT available.
- We ask that you respect the rules of the facility and other individuals in the facility.