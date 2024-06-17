Cooling Stations

Bartholomew County Cooling Station

Extreme Hot Temperatures are expected through the end of next week. Hot temperatures can pose a serious threat to health and safety, especially to vulnerable populations. The facilities listed will be opening their doors for temporary relief to those who need it.

Cooling Station Location:

Donner Center

739 22nd St, Columbus

Crates from Columbus Animal Care available for animals.

Animals will not be allowed to roam free inside the center.

Service Animals will not require to be crated.

June 18, 2024

June 19, 2024

June 20, 2024

June 21, 2024

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

We will monitor the weather to determine if dates need to be extended.