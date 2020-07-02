Government offices closing Friday; Columbus trash remains on schedule
Government offices will be closed tomorrow in recognition of the Independence Day holiday on Saturday.
The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District says that the on Saturday, the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center will be closed, along with the Bartholomew County Landfill, the Harrison Township Convenience Site and the Petersville Convenience Site.
In Columbus, trash, recycling and yard waste pick-ups will occur on their regular weekly schedule Friday.