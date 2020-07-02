Coronavirus update: Jennings County adds another death

Jennings County has added another death from COVID-19

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 45,952 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 371 cases since Tuesday’s update.

There have been 2,456 deaths in Indiana as of Wednesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 8 since Tuesday

Bartholomew County has had 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths, unchanged since yesterday. Jennings County has had 170 cases and 11 deaths.