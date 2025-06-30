Trash routes delayed, offices closed for July 4th holiday

Government offices will be closed on Friday in celebration of the Independence Day holiday

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will be running a day late, with normal Friday routes running on Saturday. You should have your trash to the curb by the normal 7 a.m. in the morning.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed Friday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

Thee Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will be closed Friday along with the cardboard route and the Solid Waste Management district offices and the Bartholomew County Landfill

In Seymour, the Department of Public Works will be running normal Friday trash routes a day early, on Thursday.