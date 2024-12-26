Trash routes delayed in Columbus due to holidays

Due to the Christmas holiday, trash and recycling routes in Columbus are running a day late for the rest of this week. Normal Wednesday routes are being picked up today, normal Thursday routes on Friday and normal Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

Columbus city crews will begin picking up Christmas trees during their normal trash and recycling collection routes starting today. You should have your trees curbside on the same day as your normal pickups.

All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

Call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees and collections will not be made on private streets or on alleys. Christmas tree collections will end on January 26th

You can get more information on the CurbCycle or Columbus Collect apps, or on the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/