Seth Moulton gets fundraising haul after slamming trans athlete inclusion, prompting second pro-trans rally

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., seems to have been financially rewarded for taking a stand against transgender athletes in women’s sports, but his critics aren’t backing down.

Moulton raised $547,153 from Election Day in November to the end of 2024, according to The Boston Globe. That figure is 10 times higher than what he raised in the same period in 2022, and 80% of the donations were $100 or less.

“I think most Democrats want to put this issue to bed, so that we don’t keep losing on it,” Moulton told the outlet.

The congressman was one of the most vocal Democrats to speak out against transgender inclusion in women’s and girls sports after his party’s sweeping election loss for the White House, House of Representatives and Senate.

Moulton initially made his comments blaming his party’s stance on transgender inclusion in a New York Times article Nov. 7, just two days after the election, then repeatedly doubled down on that stance amid backlash from those within his own party.

Moulton’s comments prompted a pro-transgender rally outside his office Nov. 17, and now a second rally is planned for outside his office Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Salem city Councilman Kyle Davis, who organized the rallies, previously told Fox News Digital there is a sizable Democratic contingent in Massachusetts that plans to primary Moulton in 2026.

Even though Moulton has publicly disavowed supporting transgender inclusion in women’s and girls sports, he still voted against a bill that would help combat it last week.

Moulton joined 206 Democratic representatives who voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act Jan. 14. Moulton previously cosponsored the Equality Act and Transgender Bill of Rights, both of which would allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

On Tuesday, two Democrats joined the Republican majority in voting in favor of the bill — representatives Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas. But Moulton, despite now opposing transgender inclusion, voted against the bill Tuesday, saying he does not want children to be “subjected to the invasive violations of personal privacy this bill allows.”

That argument was similar to one many other Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have made, insisting it would empower child predators to give genital examinations to young girls.

The bill passed in the House with bipartisan support and is moving to the Senate, and some Democratic voters have chosen to leave the party in response to their representatives’ child predator argument.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don’t think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women’s sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Shortly after November’s election, a national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of “Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls’ and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls’ and women’s bathrooms” as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was “very important.”