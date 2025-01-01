Officials postpone Sugar Bowl in the wake of apparent terror attack on Bourbon Street

The 2025 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans has been postponed just hours before kickoff on Wednesday after at least 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured in what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley spoke at a press conference with local and federal officials on Wednesday afternoon to confirm that the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame will be postponed for 24 hours.

The postponement follows reports that the Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, was initially placed on lockdown for security sweeps and that people with offices inside the stadium were told not to come on site until further notice.

That directive included officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference, a source told The Associated Press.

According to a statement from the FBI, a man driving a Ford pickup truck drove into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street at around 3:15 local time. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, exchanged gunfire with local law enforcement before being pronounced dead on the scene.

At least 10 people have been killed and 35 more injured as a result of the apparent terror attack.

The FBI is also working to determine “the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” after an ISIS flag was found in the truck. Weapons and a potential IED were located inside the suspect’s vehicle and other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.

The tragedy in New Orleans comes as thousands of fans traveled to the historic city ahead of Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl.

The Superdome is located just a mile away from the site of Wednesday morning’s deadly attack.

Georgia and Notre Dame arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and were reportedly staying in hotels just blocks away from the crime scene. According to reports, both schools have implemented a “shelter in place” for the teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.