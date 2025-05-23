North Vernon breaks ground on new police station

The city of North Vernon is starting work on a new police station.

According to city officials a ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new location. Mayor Shawn Gerkin says that the police station will be a source of pride for the officers and the community. It is meant to serve the needs of the department for at least 50 years.

Gerkin also noted that the existing police department building was never constructed to be used as a police station. He said it was outdated and could not meet current regulations on evidence storage.

Gerkin also said that the new building will not require a tax increase. He said the building is being funded through strategic budgeting, ensuring safety for the community without a financial burden.

Photo courtesy of City of North Vernon