National Guard soldier dies days after Christmas in ‘non-combat’ related incident in Iraq

An Indiana Army National Guard soldier died in a “non-combat related incident” in Iraq just days after Christmas, the National Guard confirmed to Fox News.

The National Guard said Capt. Eric Richard Hart, 34, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died on December 28 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East.

The National Guard did not reveal what led to Hart’s death, only saying the incident is under investigation.

Hart was assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, 38th Infantry Division, Indiana National Guard, according to the National Guard.

Hart served with the Indiana National Guard for 11 years, earning the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, among many others.

He commissioned as second lieutenant in 2015 from the Officer Candidate School at Camp Atterbury.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Indiana National Guard called Hart an “integral part of our team,” writing “he will be missed.”

“The Indiana National Guard extends our heartfelt and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Capt. Eric Hart who died in a noncombat incident while overseas serving with the 38th Infantry Division in support of Operation Inherent Resolve,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with them and the soldiers who worked and served alongside Capt. Hart.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Defense for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The U.S. announced plans to shrink the U.S. “footprint” in Iraq and end the current mission of coalition forces — including the Kurds — to fight ISIS, but declined to say how many of the 2,500 troops currently stationed there would remain.

The current mission is now set to end by September 2025 , with a plan to keep the number of forces on the Iraqi side to back up the 900 U.S. troops in Syria until at least 2026.

