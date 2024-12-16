‘Moana 2’ Remains No. 1 As ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Bombs

Moana 2 continued its box office dominance for the third consecutive weekend, securing the top spot with $26.6 million in domestic earnings. The animated sequel, originally intended for streaming, has now earned $337.5 million in North America and a global total of $717 million. Following closely in second place is Wicked with $22.5 million in its fourth weekend, amassing $359 million domestically and over $524 million worldwide to date. Kraven The Hunter debuted below expectations in third place with $11 million, while Gladiator II and The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim rounded out the top five with $7.8 million and $4.6 million, respectively. (Variety)