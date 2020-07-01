Local officials to decide on reopening plans today

Local officials will be meeting today to decide whether to move Bartholomew County forward on the governor’s back on track plan.

Mary Ferdon, director of administration and community development for the city of Columbus, says that the COVID-19 working group will include the county health officer, Columbus Regional Health and Bartholomew County government officials.

They are set to meet later this afternoon and will have an announcement ahead of the governor’s reopening date, tentatively set for Friday.

Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to announce the state’s plans at a press conference this afternoon.

Photo: Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop speaks at the March 13th COVID-19 press conference at Columbus City Hall.