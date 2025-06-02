Jets Ground the Shiners, Set Up Sectional Rematch with Twisters

Hauser 13, Rising Sun 0 – Sectional Semifinal Recap | Sectional Final vs. Oldenburg Academy Tonight

The No. 5-ranked Hauser Jets soared into the sectional championship round with a dominant 13-0 win over Rising Sun Saturday night in Osgood. After a slow start, Hauser opened the throttle in the fourth inning with a five-run outburst and never looked back, ending the game in six innings via run rule.

Kam Blair and Stryker Gill combined for a four-hit shutout on the mound, while Blair helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs. Karson Stuckey continued his strong postseason play by going 2-for-4 with a double and two driven in. RJ Foster added fireworks with a triple and extended his stolen base streak to five straight games.

The Jets (18-3) now face Oldenburg Academy in tonight’s Sectional Final, a rematch of their narrow 4-3 win earlier this month. The Twisters bring momentum after a 10-2 semifinal win and are hungry for revenge, but Hauser’s streaking squad has now won 13 straight and has no plans to descend.