Ivy Tech plans to open campus Monday for student aid

Ivy Tech Community College is planning to reopen its Columbus campus on Monday. That will be to assist students who are enrolling in for the fall semester.

Ivy Tech officials say that the the safety of faculty, staff, and students is its highest guiding principle. To that end, campus density should be managed; social distancing should be practiced; employees should be enabled to work remotely; and students will be served while utilizing social distancing and face coverings.

The campus will adhere to national health recommendations. There will also be added precautionary measures. Entry to the building will be restricted to the front doors of Poling Hall.

Ivy Tech will be limiting the number of employees on campus Monday. Additional Ivy Tech staff will be available virtually. Students will be able to talk with them either online or through computer kiosks on the campus.

Ivy Tech fall semesters will be 8-weeks long, staring on August 24th and October 26th. You can get more information at 888-IVY-LINE