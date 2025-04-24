Ivy Tech design students to showcase work, to receive recognition tonight

Students at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus will be holding their annual student design show and awards ceremony this evening.

The school’s Visual Communications Department at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus, in collaboration with the college’s Fine Arts and Design Club, are hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening at Moravec Hall on Central Avenue.

The event will feature a gallery of student work, showcasing artistic expression and innovative designs. It is meant to highlight students representing the next generation of artists and designers in the community.

The event is free and you are invited to come to see the students’ vision and celebrate their accomplishments.