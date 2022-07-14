Ivana Trump’s family, friends react to her death

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, died Thursday at the age of 73.

Friends and acquaintances of the Trump family took to social media to pay their condolences.

PHOTO GALLERY:



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



Former President Trump, who married Ivana in 1977, said his ex-wife was a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” her son, Eric Trump, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

DONALD TRUMP TO MAKE FIRST APPEARANCE BACK IN WASHINGTON

He said his mom fled from communism and embraced the United States.

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” he said. “She will be missed.”

Ivanka Trump tweeted that she was “heartbroken” by the passing of her mom.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” Ivanka tweeted. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote that she and her family were sending “all of our love and prayers” to the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump.

“Thinking of you all during this very difficult time,” McEnany said.

Fox News host Dan Bongino gave his condolences to the Trump family.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that he was “very sorry to hear of the passing of Ivana Trump.”

“She lived the American Dream. She was a very talented and successful businesswoman, raised a wonderful family, and led and inspirational life. My condolences go the entire family,” Graham tweeted.

The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.