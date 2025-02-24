Indiana Stuns Purdue with Second-Half Surge

The Hoosiers turned Assembly Hall into a house of horrors for No. 13 Purdue, rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit to pull off a 73-58 upset over their in-state rivals.

Indiana’s defense took over in the second half, holding the Boilermakers to just 21 points while outscoring them 48-21. Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway led the charge with 15 points each, while the Hoosiers controlled the glass and turned Purdue’s 16 turnovers into 19 points.

With the victory, Indiana keeps its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, while Purdue, now on a four-game losing streak, faces an uphill battle in the Big Ten title race.

The Boilermakers will try to bounce back on Friday against UCLA, while Indiana hosts Penn State on Wednesday.