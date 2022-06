Over a year ago, the I-65/I-70 North Split closed so that it could be completely redesigned.

INDOT says in a recent update that the interchange is scheduled to reopen by the end of 2022 with some work continuing into spring 2023.

Once the North Split reconstruction is complete, project area improvements will include:

223 new lighting elements, including 12 high-mast tower lights

Over 12,000 linear feet of new sidewalks/trails

More than 4,500 trees

Over 5,000 shrubs