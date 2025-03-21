Hoops and Heritage: Bartholomew County Historical Society Launches New Basketball Exhibit

Basketball has long been woven into the fabric of Hoosier culture, and now the Bartholomew County Historical Society is bringing that passion to life with its latest exhibit, Hoops and Heritage: The Evolution of Basketball in Bartholomew County. This immersive showcase highlights the rich history of basketball in the region, from its grassroots beginnings to the legendary players who have made a lasting impact on the sport.

Visitors will get an up-close look at basketball memorabilia, historical artifacts, and personal stories that celebrate the county’s deep connection to the game. A special feature of the exhibit pays tribute to Chuck Taylor, a Columbus High School graduate, former basketball player, and the man behind the iconic Converse All Star sneaker that has become a staple in basketball culture worldwide.

Bartholomew County’s basketball legacy is evident in its grand venues, including Memorial Gymnasium in Columbus—the 13th largest high school gym in the country. The exhibit showcases how basketball has united generations of fans, from large arenas to small-town courts like the Burney Barn near Hope, where the game’s spirit continues to thrive.

Mark Your Calendars: First Ever Chuck Taylor Day – June 7!

As part of this celebration of basketball’s impact, the community is invited to the inaugural Chuck Taylor Day on Saturday, June 7, from 3-8 PM. This free event will take place around the historical society museum at 524 3rd Street and will feature basketball-themed activities for all ages, live music, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more.

For more information on Hoops and Heritage and Chuck Taylor Day, visit www.bartholomewhistory.org. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the game that continues to bring Bartholomew County together!