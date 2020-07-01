Governor Holcomb slows full return to normal

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced the state is putting the brakes on some portions of the Back On Track Indiana plan.

Restrictions that will stay in place through at least July 17 include:

Social gatherings following the CDCs social distancing guidelines will be limited to up to 250 people. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, particularly indoors.

Dining room food service may continue operations at up to 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed. Bar seating in restaurants may continue operations at 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.

Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time.

Raceways may continue operations open at 50 percent grandstand capacity.

Some restrictions will lift as of July 4th, as originally outlined in the Back on Track plan, including:

Fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open.

Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50 percent spectator capacity.

Youth overnight camps may open.

Outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4 and indoor visitation may begin. Hospital visitations with precautions are encouraged.

School extra-curricular, co-curricular activities may resume July 6.

While most of our health indicators remain positive, our data indicates a need to be extra cautious, which is why we will pause much of our Back on Track roadmap, Gov. Holcomb said. I urge Hoosiers to maintain vigilance in social distancing and wearing masks so we can continue to reopen our state for business.

The state will move to reopen while continuing to monitor and respond to four guiding principles:

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious. Face coverings in public places are highly recommended.