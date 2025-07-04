Cooling stations available Saturday at Bartholomew libraries

With the expected high heat over the next few days, Bartholomew County is making some locations available where you can get inside and cool off if you need to.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is forecasting highs of 91 Friday and 92 Saturday.

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management, if you need to get out of the heat on Saturday, you can stop at either the downtown Columbus or Hope branches of the Bartholomew County Public Library. The library on Fifth Street in Columbus will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and the branch on the Hope Town Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say that neither food, showers nor areas for sleep will be available. They ask that you respect the rules of the facility and respect others at the library while you are there.

There are currently no cooling stations open for the Fourth of July or Sunday. The Community Engagement Center on Second Street in Columbus will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After 5 p.m. in the afternoon, the Brighter Days Shelter on Mapleton Street can be used to cool off.