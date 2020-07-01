Conservation officers pursuing impaired boaters over holiday weekend

Indiana Conservation officers say they will be out in force on waterways this holiday weekend, looking for those boating under the influence and educating the public about the dangers.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round program but it will be in heightened effect Friday through Sunday. It is held in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officers will focus on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including keeping alcohol off the boat.

But officers will also be on the lookout for impaired boaters. If you are out on the water, you will notice an increase in patrols to remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waterways.

Conservation officers say that operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water, and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Indiana it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. That is the same level for operating a land vehicle under the influence.