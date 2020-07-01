Columbus to consider golf course surplus in July

The city of Columbus finds itself with too many holes of golf.

With golf courses being expensive to operate, city officials are taking a hard look at whether the current number of city-owned or city-operated golf courses are sustainable and what should be done to bring those numbers back to a more manageable number.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop says the problem really became apparent in January when Otter Creek fell back under city control. The course had been operated by a board of Cummins appointees for about 50 years, but at the start of the year, the course was turned over to city control.

The city is kicking off a public review of the golf situation, with an initial focus on Greenbelt Golf Course, the mayor said. There will be a public information session at 6 p.m. next Wednesday evening at The Commons to discuss proposed golf course changes.

There will be a limit to the number of people allowed in The Commons due to the pandemic, but the meeting will be streamed live so you can watch on the web.

You can listen to the whole interview with Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop here.

Greenbelt Golf Course

Rockyford Par 3 Golf Course

Otter Creek Golf Course