Columbus East Girls Golf Team Tees Off at Seymour Invitational

The Columbus East girls golf team took to the greens and showed their improving skills at the Seymour Invitational yesterday, driving their way to an eighth-place finish with a team score of 452 at Shadowood Golf Course. The Olympians chipped away at their previous score, improving by six strokes and demonstrating their potential.

Grace LaSell led the Olympians’ scorecard, swinging her way to a 101. Abby King followed closely behind, putting up a 108. Sophia Begley added a solid 116, while Sophia Perez and Kolbi Stephenson rounded out the team’s effort with scores of 127 and 140, respectively.

Bedford North Lawrence Blue stole the spotlight, winning the tournament with an impressive score of 326. New Albany birdied their way to second place with a 354, and Madison secured third with a 401.

In the individual rankings, Bedford North Lawrence’s Kinleigh Root earned the medalist honors, sinking the competition with a score of 76. Her teammate Ellie Horton and Madison’s Emmy Dowell both landed second place with scores of 80.

Seymour’s Shana Spray and Brownstown Central’s Khloe Lingenfelter both had strong performances, each finishing with a score of 90.

The Seymour Invitational was a hole-in-one for showcasing the region’s top young golfers and their determination. The Columbus East girls golf team will look to keep the momentum on the fairway as they continue their season.

