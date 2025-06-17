Backs Against the Wall: Pacers Look to Rally After Game 5 Loss

The Indiana Pacers’ magical playoff run hit a speed bump in Game 5, but don’t count out the Blue and Gold just yet. After falling 120-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana now trails the NBA Finals 3-2—but returns home Thursday night with a chance to even the series and force a Game 7.

Game 5 looked like déjà vu of Game 1: the Thunder sprinted to a big lead, Indiana clawed back late, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse is now preparing to host another must-win showdown. Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams exploded for a playoff career-high 40 points, with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 31 points and 10 assists.

The Pacers, as they have all postseason, showed tremendous fight. Down 18 in the second quarter, Indiana rode a third-quarter surge led by T.J. McConnell’s relentless hustle and Pascal Siakam’s offensive firepower. Siakam finished with 28 points, while McConnell added 18 off the bench. The Pacers trimmed the Thunder’s lead to 95-93 midway through the fourth, but the comeback stalled as Oklahoma City closed on a 25-16 run.

All eyes were on Tyrese Haliburton, who clearly wasn’t himself. The All-Star guard aggravated a sore calf early and returned with his leg heavily wrapped. Haliburton finished with just four points on 0-for-6 shooting—his lowest-scoring playoff game yet—but added six assists and seven rebounds in a gritty effort. Despite being limited, he stayed on the floor, showcasing the leadership that’s defined Indiana’s playoff push.

Turnovers also haunted the Pacers. Indiana coughed it up 22 times, leading to 32 points for the Thunder—a margin that proved costly.

But if there’s one thing this team has shown time and again, it’s resilience. Indiana hadn’t lost back-to-back games since March until last night, and they’ve made a habit of winning when it matters most. With the Fieldhouse faithful behind them and their season on the line, don’t be surprised if the Pacers bounce back big in Game 6.