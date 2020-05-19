Road trip! Survey says two-thirds of American drivers plan to hit the road after COVID-19 quarantines

iStock/VorDa(LOS ANGELES) — After months of COVID-19 lock-downs and quarantines, a new survey shows Americans want to stretch their legs, and hit the gas.

A survey of 2,000 American drivers shows that two-thirds plan to travel more over the summer, with 65% saying they plan to increase the number of trips they would have ordinarily taken.

The non-scientific survey commissioned by the roadstop franchise Pilot Flying J ahead of May 20th’s National Roadtrip Day shows 66% of respondents noted they had trip plans cancelled due to the pandemic, and many are eager to hit the road this summer to make up for it.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they mapped out at least one trip this summer, and 53% are planning a road trip.

The average respondent was willing to add six hours and 38 minutes to their trip just to avoid the airport.

With 54% of those Americans surveyed saying they haven’t left their home state in more than two years, 34% percent say they’re planning that very American tradition: a cross-country road trip.

After being cooped up at home, 52% of respondents said they’re planning an outdoors-focused trip, with 31% planning a camping or hiking-focused destination.

Forty-nine percent say they plan to visit family, 38% say they wanted to visit landmarks in their state or states nearby, and 34% say they plan to visit friends.

As for why they want to drive rather than fly, 44% of respondents say it affords them more flexibility; 42% say it’s more affordable; 35% say it makes them feel safer from COVID-19; 32% say it gives them more quality time with their loved ones; and 24% say traveling by car makes it easier to pack — and they also can take a pet with them.

