Exhibit Columbus to Reveal 2023 Designs at Event

Exhibit Columbus will be unveiling the designs for this year’s installations at Columbus landmarks at an event coming up on February 25th at The Commons in downtown Columbus.

Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits around the city the next year. This year is an installation event. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

You will be able to preview the design concepts for the 13 installations that will open on August 26th this fall. Those will include the four J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize Recipients, seven University Design Research Fellows, the High School Design Team, and Communication Designer. The designers will unveil their proposals and discuss the process that led to the designs.

This month’s event will include a presentation by Chris Grimley of the Signals studio about the graphic identity, experiential graphics, and wayfinding system for this year’s exhibition.

The design presentations will be from 8:30 to 5:30 on February 25th at The Commons.

You can get more information at exhibit columbus dot org.