Decatur County Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Tips on Missing Hope Woman

The Decatur County Sheriffâs Department is seeking any tips or information relating to a Hope woman who has been missing for three years as of this weekend.

Donna Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville. After she went missing, Mitchell was believed to be in extreme danger, having not taken medication she was dependent on when she left her home in Hope. Her destination after leaving the liquor store was an address in the area of County Road 60 SW and County Road 600 S in Decatur County. Mitchell was driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Indiana license plate of 902QAK, which was never recovered. A silver alert was issued at the time of her disappearance, but was canceled due to lack of information.

In the past two and a-half years, aerial searches have taken place all over the area where Mitchell was believed to have been traveling, with no results. Property owners in the area allowed investigators to search ponds and lakes in the area as well with sonar equipment, but again, investigators werenât able to find anything.

Mitchell was born on January 2, 1963. She is a white female, 5 foot 3 inches, 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhart jacket, and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

In an effort to bring the case to a conclusion, additional investigators have been assigned and will be actively pursuing old and new leads, according to the Decatur County Sheriffâs Department.

Anyone with information they have not yet provided to investigators, including information relating to ponds, lakes, or filled in ponds and lakes that have not been searched are encouraged to contact them at 812-663-8125.