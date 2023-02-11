BCWMD Announces Collection Changes

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Managment Disctrict has announced some Collection changes for residents.

Due to vendor service changes, Paper Recycling will be changing at the Petersville

(11110 25th Street) and Harrison Convenience Stations (10293 Old Nashville Road) as well as the Bartholomew County Landfill (811 E County Road 450 South).

Starting soon paper will no longer be collected in the paper only bins but will be combined with plastics, metals, and glass in commingled bins. Only cardboard will be separated out from the commingled bins at all three locations. At the Landfill, paper will be collected in the Yellow Recycle compactor along with plastics, metals, and glass. At Harrison and Petersville Convenience Stations, paper will be collected in the red bins along with plastic, metal, and glass. Paper, separated individually, would be accepted at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center, 720 South Mapleton Street.

For more details about Paper Recycling options in Bartholomew County please visit the waste management website, www.bcswmd.com, or give them a call at 812-376-2614.