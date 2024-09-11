WNBA Preview: Clark and Wilson Go Head-to-Head in MVP Showdown

In a battle of the WNBA’s top MVP contenders, Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson, the Indiana Fever will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Clark has been red-hot, fresh off a 30-point performance in the Fever’s 104-100 overtime victory against the Atlanta Dream. She’s averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, leading the Fever to an impressive 19-17 record.

On the other side, Wilson has been a powerhouse for the Aces, averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists. The Aces come into the matchup with a strong 22-13 record, having already defeated the Fever 88-69 in their last encounter. With both players in MVP form, this game is sure to be a barnburner. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT in Indianapolis. For tickets, visit wnba.com/fever.