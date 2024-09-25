WNBA Playoff Roundup: Liberty and Aces Shine, Fever Look to Bounce Back in Game 2

The WNBA playoffs are heating up! The New York Liberty punched their ticket to the semifinals, defeating the Atlanta Dream 91-82. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with a scorching 36 points, 9 assists, and 3 steals, as the Liberty completed a 2-0 sweep.

In another series, the Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Seattle Storm with an 83-76 win. A’ja Wilson was unstoppable, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead the Aces to the semifinals.

The Indiana Fever, however, face a must-win situation as they take on the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 tonight. Caitlin Clark struggled in Game 1, but she’ll need to find her rhythm to help the Fever extend the series and avoid elimination. A win would force Game 3 back in Indianapolis, where the Fever hope to regain their footing.