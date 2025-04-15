WNBA Draft Day Delivers for the Fever and the Wings

The 2025 WNBA Draft brought a wave of talent and a new level of excitement to fans across Indiana and beyond. While the Dallas Wings had the national spotlight after selecting UConn superstar Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall, the Indiana Fever quietly made one of the most defensively focused draft classes in the league.

Bueckers, fresh off leading the Huskies to a national title, became the sixth UConn player to go first overall. Known for her court vision, silky jumper, and playmaking instincts, she joins a Wings franchise that’s hungry for a turnaround after a 9-31 season. Dallas also closed out the first round by selecting NC State’s Aziaha James.

Meanwhile, the Fever doubled down on defense, snagging Florida State’s Makayla Timpson and South Carolina’s Bree Hall with back-to-back second-round picks. Timpson brings a 6’10” wingspan and 47 career double-doubles to the frontcourt, while Hall arrives from a championship-rich Gamecocks program as a premier perimeter defender.

Indiana rounded out the night with Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim, a versatile Canadian Olympian and two-time WCC Player of the Year. The Fever’s trio will battle for roster spots in what could be the most competitive training camp in years. Tipoff is set for May 17 against Chicago.