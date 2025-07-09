WNBA All-Star Rosters Set: Team Clark vs. Team Collier
The stage is set for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on July 19, and it promises to be a star-studded showdown. Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier drafted their squads Tuesday, creating two stacked lineups — and even swapping coaches for a little extra drama.
Team Clark (Coached by Sandy Brondello)
-
Starters: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson, Satou Sabally
-
Reserves: Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young, Kayla Thornton
Team Collier (Coached by Cheryl Reeve)
-
Starters: Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Paige Bueckers
-
Reserves: Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard
Clark made sure to grab her Fever teammates Boston and Mitchell, ensuring a homegrown trio for Team Clark in front of the Gainbridge crowd. The draft also included a playful offer to trade Sabally for Stewart, which didn’t pan out. The coaches were also swapped post-draft, putting Reeve back with her Minnesota players while Brondello takes charge of Clark’s squad.
All the action tips at 8:30 PM ET on July 19, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge the night before. Fever fans will see their heroes shine brightly on their home floor!