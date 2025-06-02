With Heavy Heart, De La Cruz Homers in Reds Loss to Cubs

Cubs 7, Reds 3 – Sunday, June 1

It was a day of heart and heartbreak at Wrigley Field as Reds star Elly De La Cruz played through tragedy, learning of his sister’s passing before Sunday’s game. Still, De La Cruz insisted on playing—and honored her with his actions.

He launched a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 50th career blast, and gestured to the sky as he rounded the bases, drawing emotional support from teammates and fans alike.

Despite the emotional highlight, the Reds fell 7-3 to the Cubs and dropped the series. Cincinnati sits at 28-30 and will regroup as they begin a new series this week, with De La Cruz’s courage a rallying symbol for the team moving forward.