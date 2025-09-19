Wildcats scratch out win despite late North push

BOYS SOCCER — Lawrence North 3, Columbus North 1

Down 2–0 at half and 3–0 late, the Columbus North Bull Dogs kept barking. Luccas Peda finished a Parker Gribbins feed in the 75th minute to avoid the shutout, but Class 3A No. 20 Lawrence North carried the night in Indy.

The Wildcats owned a 16–9 shot edge (8–4 on target). Keeper Nicolás De Linan Palacios posted five saves for North, which falls to 3-3-4 after a bruising road test—but gains valuable tape for the stretch run.