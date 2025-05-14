White Sox Walk Off with Win Against Reds in Extras

The Queen City faithful saw a dramatic one slip away as the Cincinnati Reds fell 5-1 in 10 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. A 435-foot solo blast by Elly De La Cruz in the ninth inning tied the game and sent it to extras, but the Reds couldn’t cash in on their momentum.

Chicago capitalized in the 10th as Chase Meidroth delivered an RBI single and Miguel Vargas followed with a three-run homer off Emilio Pagán. That was all she wrote as the White Sox walked it off in a rain-delayed contest.

Andrew Abbott was stellar on the bump, scattering four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. However, Cincinnati went a cold 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. With TJ Friedl leaving the game due to injury, the Reds were also short in the outfield.

They’ll look to bounce back behind Nick Lodolo in Wednesday’s rematch.