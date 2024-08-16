Weekend Sports Preview: Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as our local high school teams gear up to compete. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening with Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser. Grab your tickets, show your support, and let’s cheer our teams to victory!

Columbus North High School

Football (Varsity):

Columbus North’s varsity football team is set to kick off their season with a bang on Friday night, August 16. They’ll be hosting Greenwood Community High School at Max Andress Field, with the game starting at 7:00 PM. The Bull Dogs are ready to charge onto the field and defend their home turf. Don’t miss out—get your tickets through the Columbus North athletics website and come cheer them on!

Boys Soccer:

On Saturday, August 17, the Columbus North boys’ soccer teams will be taking on Noblesville High School. The JV squad hits the field at 11:00 AM, followed by the varsity team at 12:30 PM. Both games are at the Columbus North soccer complex. The Bull Dogs are eager to show off their footwork and score some goals, so come out and support them!

Girls Golf:

Columbus North’s girls’ golf team will be swinging into action at the Franklin Invitational on Saturday, August 17. The tournament kicks off at 1:00 PM at Franklin Community High School. The Bull Dogs are aiming to sink some birdies and put up a strong performance against tough competition.

Columbus East High School

Football (Varsity):

The Columbus East Olympians are hitting the road on Friday, August 16, to face off against Whiteland Community High School. The varsity football game kicks off at 7:00 PM at Whiteland’s home field. The Olympians are ready to march down the field and start their season with a win.

Cross Country (Girls):

On Saturday morning, August 17, the Columbus East girls’ cross country team will be racing at the Moores Hill Invitational at South Dearborn High School. The race begins at 8:30 AM, and the Olympians are set to run their hearts out and leave the competition in the dust.

Girls Golf:

Columbus East’s girls’ golf team will be joining Columbus North at the Franklin Invitational on Saturday, August 17. The tournament tees off at 9:00 AM at Franklin Community High School. The Olympians are ready to hit the greens and drive for low scores.

Football (Freshman):

Back at home, Columbus East’s freshman football team will be hosting Whiteland Community High School on Saturday, August 17, with a 9:00 AM kickoff. It’s a great chance to catch the future stars of East football as they take the field.

Boys Soccer:

Columbus East’s boys’ soccer teams will also be in action on Saturday, August 17, hosting Whiteland Community High School. The JV game kicks off at 11:00 AM, followed by the varsity game at 12:30 PM. Both matches will be at Columbus East High School, where the Olympians are ready to score big and defend their home ground.

Hauser High School

Girls Golf:

Hauser’s girls’ golf team will be competing in the Madison Invitational on Saturday, August 17. The tournament will be held at Madison Consolidated High School from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Jets are ready to tee off and aim for a hole-in-one against some tough competition.

Girls Volleyball:

Hauser’s varsity volleyball team will be spiking it up at the Morristown Invitational on Saturday, August 17. The tournament runs from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Morristown Jr-Sr High School. The Jets are set to serve up some fierce competition and hope to dig their way to victory.

This weekend is packed with exciting sports events, so make sure to grab your tickets from the schools’ athletics websites and come support our local teams. Whether it’s football, soccer, golf, or volleyball, there’s plenty of action to enjoy. Let’s go out and cheer our teams to victory!