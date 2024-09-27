Weekend Showdown: Columbus East vs. Floyd Central

Columbus East and Floyd Central are set for a heated showdown on Saturday at noon, with both teams riding three-game winning streaks. The Olympians are coming off a 43-17 win over New Albany, led by Thomas Houpey’s 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns. East’s powerful ground game will be key as they look to avenge last year’s 28-3 loss to Floyd Central.

The Highlanders, meanwhile, are coming off a dominant 41-14 victory over Jeffersonville, with Sebastion Robertson rushing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Floyd Central’s run game has been unstoppable, making the battle in the trenches critical for both teams.

With the stakes high, this matchup promises to be a physical contest, as both teams look to extend their win streaks. Will East get their revenge, or will Floyd Central continue their winning ways? We’ll find out on Saturday at noon!