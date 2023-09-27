Wednesday, September 27th

The Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional gets underway Wednesday, 9/27, as Columbus East meets Edinburgh at 4:30 PM. Thursday, Round Two will feature Columbus North vs. the Columbus East-Edinburgh winner, and Hauser vs. Greensburg. The championship match will be on Friday.

Columbus North will also host a Boys Tennis Regional on October 3rd and 4th that includes sectional winners from Columbus North, Seymour, Scottsburg, and East Central. Pairings: Columbus North winner vs. Seymour winner, and East Central winner vs. Scottsburg winner.

Brown County, which has been in the Columbus North Sectional for many years, has been moved to the Bloomington South Sectional.

Other Sports for Wednesday, 9/27

Hauser Co-Ed Soccer vs. Henryville

Hauser Volleyball at Greensburg

Volleyball

Columbus North defeated Bedford North Lawrence 25-14, 25-21, & 27-25 (Varsity)

Columbus North won JV 2-0

Columbus East defeated Bloomington South 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, & 15-13 (Varsity)

Columbus East JV lost 19-25 & 20-25

Columbus East Freshman lost 12-25 & 22-25

Hauser defeated North Decatur 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, & 15-6 (Varsity)

Hauser won JV 25-23, 14-25, & 15-12

Kenze Bostic received a game ball Tuesday evening in honor of her recording a 1,000th kill on Saturday.

Girls Soccer

Columbus North home to Batesville canceled due to lightning. The athletic directors are working on a make-up date.

Columbus East home to Oldenburg Academy canceled.

College Volleyball

Indiana Southeast defeated IU-Columbus 25-11, 25-16, & 27-25

The late Bob Welmer’s daughter, Susan St. John-Walters posted this item on Facebook on Tuesday, 9/26: “Today is the last Tuesday of September, and that means it was the night of the annual Welmer Fish Fry. Bob Welmer hosted the fish fry for 60 years and enjoyed every minute. I believe everyone else did too. It was attended by many friends and customers throughout the State of Indiana, as well as a number of notable state figures. He held the 60th and final fish fry two years ago Tuesday, just a few months before he passed away. Thanks to all that attended throughout the years.”

A million thanks to you, Susan, and the Welmer family. It was a great run!