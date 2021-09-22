Wednesday, September 22nd

Columbus East Athletic Director Pete Huse announces, quote: “Last update! We officially have a finished gym floor. We’re excited to see the Columbus East Olympians back in the gym next week”.



Boys Soccer

Columbus North 1 Bloomington South 0 ; Bull Dogs clinch Conference Indiana title

The jayvee match was called due to lightning with Bloomington South leading 1-0

Columbus East 2 Floyd Central 1

Hauser 3 Morristown 1

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 3 Jeffersonville 0 (Varsity)

Columbus East 7 Jeffersonville 0 (Reserve)

Volleyball

Columbus North lost to New Albany 21-25, 25-27, & 23-25 (Varsity)

Columbus North won jayvee 21-25, 25-23, & 15-6

Hauser defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 25-16, 25-12, & 25-23 (Varsity)

Hauser won jayvee 25-11 & 25-5

Boys Tennis

Columbus North at Jeffersonville postponed

Columbus North at Silver Creek, postponed Monday, to be made up Wednesday

Middle School Football