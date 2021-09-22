Local Sports 

Wednesday, September 22nd

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East Athletic Director Pete Huse announces, quote: “Last update!  We officially have a finished gym floor.  We’re excited to see the Columbus East Olympians back in the gym next week”.


Boys Soccer

  • Columbus North 1  Bloomington South  0 ; Bull Dogs clinch Conference Indiana title
  • The jayvee match was called due to lightning with Bloomington South leading 1-0
  • Columbus East  2  Floyd Central  1
  • Hauser  3  Morristown  1

Girls Soccer

  • Columbus East  3  Jeffersonville  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  7  Jeffersonville  0  (Reserve)

Volleyball

  • Columbus North lost to New Albany 21-25, 25-27, & 23-25  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North won jayvee 21-25, 25-23, & 15-6
  • Hauser defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 25-16, 25-12, & 25-23  (Varsity)
  • Hauser won jayvee 25-11 & 25-5

Boys Tennis

  • Columbus North at Jeffersonville postponed
  • Columbus North at Silver Creek, postponed Monday, to be made up Wednesday

Middle School Football

  • Central  16  Jennings County  0  (7th); Central is 7th grade Tri-County champs