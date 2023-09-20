Wednesday, September 20th

Volleyball

Columbus East lost to Center Grove 14-25, 16-25, & 12-25 (Varsity)

Columbus East lost to Center Grove 15-25 & 12-25 (JV)

Columbus East fell 11-25 & 22-25 to Center Grove (9th)

Columbus North lost to New Albany 20-25, 14-25, & 25-27 (Varsity)

Columbus North lost to New Albany 2-1 (JV)

Columbus North defeated New Albany 2-1 (Freshman)

Hauser defeated Southwestern Shelby 25-10, 25-16, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Hauser over Southwestern Shelby 25-17, 21-25, & 15-8 (JV)

Fishers Christian 3 Columbus Christian 1 (Varsity)

Boys Soccer

Floyd Central 2 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Floyd Central 3 Columbus East 0 (JV)

Morristown 2 Hauser

Bloomington south 1 Columbus North 0

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1 Jeffersonville 1 (Varsity)

Columbus East 1 Jeffersonville 0 (JV)

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 3 Silver Creek 2 (Varsity)

The Bull Dog Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring the 2023 Bull Dog Alumni HOF inductees Harold Force and Tami Stone Iorio will be September 29th, prior to North’s homecoming football game. Force graduated in 1969 and Iorio is a 1990 graduate.

Devin Mann Watch

Devin played second base Tuesday, 9/19, in a 7-3 Omaha win at Columbus, Ohio. He went 0-5 at the plate.

Hauser Boys Tennis at Oldenburg Academy, scheduled for Wednesday, 9/20, has been canceled.

Another reminder, the Floyd Central at Columbus East football game this Friday, 9/22, has been moved from a 7:00 PM start to 7:30 PM.

Former Bull Dog Volleyball player Logan Branstetter, now playing for IU-Columbus, is currently ranked #1 for service aces per set in the River States Conference. She is also ranked #46 for kills per set.