Wednesday, September 1st
Boys Soccer
Columbus North 3 Center Grove 0
Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls: Columbus North girls 6th; Columbus North boys 17th
Boys Tennis
#1 Carmel 4 #3 Columbus North 1 (Varsity)
Carmel 6 Columbus North 0 (JV)
Volleyball
Bloomington North defeated Columbus North 25-21, 25-17, & 29-27 (Varsity)
Bloomington North won jayvee 25-16 & 25-12
Bloomington North won freshman 25-17 & 25-19
Girls Golf
Columbus North 196 Columbus East 215 at Otter Creek (JV)
Boys Tennis
Hauser vs. Southwestern (Shelby) moved to September 10th
There will be a football doubleheader Saturday at Columbus East. East freshman will play Seymour jayvees at 10:00 AM and the East and North reserves will meet at 11:45 AM.