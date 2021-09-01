Local Sports 

Wednesday, September 1st

Kevin Kelley

Boys Soccer

Columbus North  3  Center Grove  0

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association polls:  Columbus North girls 6th; Columbus North boys 17th

Boys Tennis

#1 Carmel  4  #3 Columbus North  1  (Varsity)

Carmel  6  Columbus North  0  (JV)

Volleyball

Bloomington North defeated Columbus North 25-21, 25-17, & 29-27  (Varsity)

Bloomington North won jayvee 25-16 & 25-12

Bloomington North won freshman 25-17 & 25-19

Girls Golf

Columbus North 196  Columbus East 215 at Otter Creek  (JV)

Boys Tennis

Hauser vs. Southwestern (Shelby) moved to September 10th

There will be a football doubleheader Saturday at Columbus East.  East freshman will play Seymour jayvees at 10:00 AM and the East and North reserves will meet at 11:45 AM.