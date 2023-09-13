Local Sports 

Wednesday, September 13th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Golf

  • Columbus North  177  Columbus East  178

Boys Tennis

  • Columbus North  4  Bloomington South  1  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  3  Bloomington South  2  (JV)

Volleyball

  • Columbus East defeats Bedford North Lawrence 25-11, 25-13, & 25-14  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East over Bedford North Lawrence 2-0  (JV)
  • Columbus North defeats Franklin Central 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, & 15-12  (Varsity)
  • Franklin Central beats Columbus North 25-22 & 25-23  (JV)
  • Columbus North over Franklin Central 25-21 & 25-21 (Freshman)
  • Hauser defeats Brown County 25-22, 26-24, & 25-23  (Varsity)
  • Hauser over Brown County 25-22 & 25-18  (JV)
  • Bloomington Lighthouse defeats Columbus Christian 25-20, 25-16, & 25-15

Boys Soccer

  • Columbus East  4  Franklin  1  (Varsity)
  • Franklin  2  Columbus East  1  (JV)
  • Greensburg  2  Hauser  0

Devin Mann Watch

Mann’s Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 10-6.  Devin was 0-5 for Omaha.

College Men’s Soccer

  • IU-Columbus  2  Boyce College (Louisville)  1

Batesville High School righthand pitcher Will Jaisle has committed to Notre Dame.