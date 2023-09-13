Wednesday, September 13th

Girls Golf

Columbus North 177 Columbus East 178

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 4 Bloomington South 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 3 Bloomington South 2 (JV)

Volleyball

Columbus East defeats Bedford North Lawrence 25-11, 25-13, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Columbus East over Bedford North Lawrence 2-0 (JV)

Columbus North defeats Franklin Central 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, & 15-12 (Varsity)

Franklin Central beats Columbus North 25-22 & 25-23 (JV)

Columbus North over Franklin Central 25-21 & 25-21 (Freshman)

Hauser defeats Brown County 25-22, 26-24, & 25-23 (Varsity)

Hauser over Brown County 25-22 & 25-18 (JV)

Bloomington Lighthouse defeats Columbus Christian 25-20, 25-16, & 25-15

Boys Soccer

Columbus East 4 Franklin 1 (Varsity)

Franklin 2 Columbus East 1 (JV)

Greensburg 2 Hauser 0

Devin Mann Watch

Mann’s Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 10-6. Devin was 0-5 for Omaha.

College Men’s Soccer

IU-Columbus 2 Boyce College (Louisville) 1

Batesville High School righthand pitcher Will Jaisle has committed to Notre Dame.