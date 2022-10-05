Wednesday, October 5th

Bloomington South Boys Tennis Regional

#4 Columbus North 5 Southwestern Hanover 0

Columbus North plays Bloomington South at 5:30 PM Wednesday for the Regional Championship

Hauser’s doubles team of Gollmer and Pappano lost 6-1 & 6-1 to Greensburg in an individual Sectional tourney match.

Roncalli Boys Soccer Sectional First Round

#4 Columbus North 1 Columbus East 0

Columbus North plays Roncalli in a semifinal match Wednesday

Franklin Girls Soccer Sectional First Round

Columbus East vs. Franklin Central at 6:00 PM Wednesday

Volleyball

Bloomington South 3 Columbus North 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 2 Bloomington South 1 (JV)

Bloomington South 2 Columbus North 0 (C Team)

Hauser 3 Edinburgh 0 (Varsity)

Columbus East 3 Madison 0 (Varsity)

State girls golf champion, Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker, celebrated her individual title with a ride through Columbus in the iconic City Fire Department Stutz fire engine. She was accompanied by her teammates.

Columbus East gymnastics parent meeting will be Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Enter through Door 51.

Fans attending the Sectional Cross Country Meet Saturday at Brown County need to know that the only way to purchase tickets is online at gofan.co/app/events/724.

The last outing of the season to support the Columbus East golf teams is the annual Chili Dip Golf Scramble, Saturday, November 5th, at Otter Creek. The event is open to the first 36 teams that sign up. Contact the Otter Creek Pro Shop or call Matt Steinwedel at 812-343-3003.