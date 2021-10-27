Wednesday, October 27th

Columbus East girls basketball scrimmages Jennings County at 6:00 PM Wednesday at the Orange Pit. There will be one game only.

Three Columbus North cross country runners have been named Academic All-State: Flynn Keele, Will Holiday, and Michael Wolfe.

Columbus North senior golfer Luke Schneider competed in a tournament October 23-24 at Champions Pointe Golf Club in Henryville. His two-day aggregate of seven over par netted him a tie for 6th place in the 53-player field.

First honor of the year for Ali Patberg: She’s on the preseason watch list for the the Basketball Hall of Fame/WBCA Nancy Lieberman Award.

Ex-Columbus North baseball standout Kyler McIntosh pitched recently in his first college game at Alabama State University.

Columbus North’s Jaxson Scruggs has been invited to Orlando, FL for the 2021 “Bowl Week” All-American Classic football game at Camping World Stadium.

Boys starting box assignments for Saturday’s Cross Country State Championship in Terre Haute: Columbus North 23 and Carmel 29; Girls: Columbus North 9 and Carmel 11.

Columbus East will host a Volleyball Semi-State Saturday. The opener is a Class A match that will feature Bloomfield vs. Trinity Lutheran. TLHS is coached by longtime Columbus East mentor Faith Wilder-Newland. Then it will be 3A Brebeuf Jesuit against Silver Creek. The first contest begins at 1:00 PM.

Fox News reports that Tony Stewart tested a NASCAR Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., to see how the 2022 Cup Series car performs on a short track.

Not exactly a sports item, however, the Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund 2021 Chili Cook Off will be Friday, November 5th, at Fire Station Number One at 1101 Jackson Street from 6:00 PM until the chili is gone. Cost is a free will donation. You are invited to drive in and take home your favorite chili to help support the Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund campaign.