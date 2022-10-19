Wednesday, October 19th

The Preseason Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Poll has Indiana University #11.

You are invited by the Columbus North Gridiron Club to visit Noodles and Company at 3040 Columbus Center this Thursday. Mention the club and Bull Dog Football, and you’ll receive 25% off all dine-in or carry out purchases you make between 5:00 – 8:00 PM.

Thanks to Jim Coleman for the reminder that the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League begins play next week.

Ticket information for the Brown County Cross Country Semi-State: Go to Columbus East or Columbus North Athletics.org on Facebook for the link. No cash tickets will be available on site. Gates open at 9:30 AM, and officials are requesting fans not arrive prior to 9:30 AM. The girls race begins at 11:30 AM, and the boys at 12:15 PM this Saturday.

UIndy Football Scout Team players of the week include former Bull Dog Luke Bless as the tight end.

Senior Cameron Richey of Austin High School has committed to further his education and baseball careers at IUPUC.

Spotted this item a little late: At the Harrison Lake Country Club Member Guest, the winning duo was Tony Owens and guest Bob Jarrard. Also, at the Member Guest, the first official hole-in-one at the new Harrison Lake was recorded by Ben Weaver of Plainfield, who was the guest of B. J. Bingham.

The deadline to purchase tickets to the 2022 Columbus Indiana Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Awards Banquet is this Friday. Tickets will not be available at the door. To obtain tickets online, go to www.cisshofinc.com/tickets. If you wish to pay for tickets by cash or check, contact Jerry Cox at 812-344-5869 or see and HOF committee member. Tickets are $25 and the banquet is Saturday, November 5th, at the Eagles Lodge in downtown Columbus.

IU played its only home exhibition baseball game of the fall recently versus Eastern Illinois. The Hoosiers prevailed 23-12 in 14 innings. Columbus North’s Austin Bode went 0-1 plus a walk and a run scored for the Hoosiers. Austin is wearing number 42.

Lady Luck has not been smiling on Columbus native Michael Brinegar lately. The good news: Michael was named to the USA Swimming National Team in mid-September. He turned pro, you recall, and began to prepare for the 2024 Olympics Trials for the Paris Olympics.

Then this summer, he was stung on his foot by a sting ray during practice in California. He still was the second American to finish in a race in Portugal a short time later. However, shortly after returning to California he tested positive for COVID and had to withdraw from the World Championships in June.

In late August, at a FINA Marathon in Canada, the timing chip on his wrist became tangled with a turn buoy and a leg cramp resulted as he tried to free himself. After cancellation of the next FINA race, Michael, hopefully with his travels behind him, is in training for the final FINA Worls Series race in Israel in November.