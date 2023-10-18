Wednesday, October 18th

The annual Hauser High School Black and White Basketball Game will feature some new wrinkles this time around. There will be Hot Shot Games, 3-point Contests, and more. The Showcase will be on Saturday, November 11th, at 5:00 PM.

Five Boys and Girls IHSAA Cross Country Regionals will be held Saturday (10/21) including one hosted by Evansville Mater Dei that includes Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser runners. Feeder sectionals are Brown County, Bedford North Lawrence, Crawford County, Jasper, and Evansville Mater Dei.

All admission tickets will be digital through your mobile phone and may be purchased via Eventlink. No cash. Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate for admission. $10 per person. Children five and younger are admitted free.

The top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams plus the first 5 qualifying teams from each Regional will advance to the State Finals.

Columbus North Boys and Girls teams won the Brown County Sectional title. Advancing as individuals were 2 boys from Columbus East, 2 boys from Hauser, and 6 girls from Columbus East. Local runners will compete at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville along the banks of the Ohio River.

Columbus North Boys Soccer plays Cathedral in an IHSAA State Semifinal on Saturday, 10/21, at the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Soccer Complex. Columbus East is hosting. Tickets are available for $12 via the link at columbusnorthathleticstwitter.

Four teams remain in the Class 3A Tourney: Columbus North (14-3-3) vs. Cathedral (16-4-2) and Noblesville (16-0-5) vs. Lake Central (17-3). That match is at Kokomo.

The State Boys Individual Tennis Championships will be contested at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis with quarterfinals Friday, 10/20, at 2:00 PM, and semifinals and finals on Saturday at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM respectively.

Columbus North entrants received byes. Hank Lin plays singles at 10:00 AM Saturday, and the doubles tandem of Amrit Kar and Amvay Atram at 10:00 AM as well.

All tickets will be digital through mobile phones, and may be purchased through Eventlink. No cash. Cost is $5 per session.

Defending champion LSU is ranked #1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Preseason College Basketball Poll. UConn is second and Iowa third. The IU Hoosiers are in the 9th spot.

Another reminder: IU Basketball’s Hoosier Hysteria, the first public appearance of the season for the men’s and women’s teams, will be at 7:30 PM on Friday, 10/20, at The Assembly Hall. A performance by Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane will headline the event. Admission is free.

Columbus North Girls Soccer’s Avery Baker has been named a First Team Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District 4 honoree.

Page Mora, Columbus North Girls Soccer, has earned a Top Team Player Award for Indiana Soccer Coaches Association District 4.

The Columbus Icemen High School Hockey Team opens its home season Sunday, 10/22, at Hamilton Center at 12:15 PM vs. the Carmel Gold Icehounds.