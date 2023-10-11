Wednesday, October 11th

#10 Columbus North hosts #3 Center Grove Wednesday, 10/11, in the Regional round of the IHSAA Boys Soccer Tournament. Tickets are $10 at public.eventlink.com or by credit or debit cards at the gate. BCSC Soccer Complex gates open at 5:00 PM and the match begins at 6:00 PM.

2023 Mid-Hoosier Conference All-Conference Soccer Team:

Hauser representatives are Luke Bruner, Camden Grimes, Ethan House, Lakota Robins, and Zach Weichman. Honorable mention for Tucker Artis.

Thursday, 10/12, Hauser Volleyball is at Southwestern Hanover for a Sectional opening match versus North Decatur. All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone and may be purchased through Eventlink. No cash. Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate for admission. Tickets are $7 per session or $15 for all sessions. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Local teacher and coach Steve Todd scored his first-ever hole in one Tuesday, 10/10, at The Legends in Franklin: Middle Course…Hole #7…148 yards…with an 8-iron. Congratulations!

Indiana University Baseball is in the midst of a Fall Baseball schedule. All games are being played in the Hoosier state with the season ending in mid-October. Tuesday, 10/10, IU hosted the Great Lakes Candians, a top-level amateur team. Austin Bode, the former Bull Dog catcher, belted a grand slam home run in the contest!

Saturday, 10/14, Ceraland Park will hold a soft opening for a new 18 court pickleball complex. The social event begins at 10:00 AM and will continue until 9:00 PM. Cost to register is $10. All skill level players are welcome. You may register on Court Reserve at the link provided.

IU East (Richmond) defeated IU Columbus 3-0 in volleyball.